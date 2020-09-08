Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship FinalDunloy Cuchullains v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Ballycastle, Sunday, 2.45pm, live on TG4) THE Antrim Senior Hurling Championship reached a new level this year with the drama, quality and excitement reaching dizzying heights. Over the past five weeks, we have had the 'Group of Death', Naomh Éanna making their senior bow and not looking out of place, Rossa's resurgence and Ballycastle likewise, late levellers, late winners, Domhnall Nugent's 3-3 with a dislocated elbow, Liam Watson's comeback, Chrissy McMahon's heroics and two thrilling semi-finals - all in a series of games that will be remembered for a long time to come. That's all before we get to Sunday's final between the fiercest of rivals and North Antrim's 'Old Firm': Dunloy and Loughgiel. The only shame is that Covid-19 reduced the numbers who could attend, but the live streaming has been a Godsend and this Sunday, the TG4 cameras return to broadcast the final of what is easily one of the country's best club competitions. It could so easily have been a different 'Old Firm' final, with McMahon again being sprung from the bench to be Dunloy's hero over a Rossa team who have lit up this year's campaign. The young forward thumped over a leveller in the group game at Rossa Park and then the winner in Sunday's semi-final to keep the defending champions' bid for back-to-back titles on course and break Rossa hearts. St John's will be just as disappointed they aren't gearing up for this week's final having been pegged back late in their game against Loughgiel before running out of steam in extra-time with knocks and heavy legs taking their toll as the Shamrocks just had a bit more energy to get over the line. Belfast hurling proved it is far from dead and it seems only a matter of time before the Volunteer Cup returns to the city, but for 2020 it will remain north of Ballymena and another cracking contest beckons.