New mural unveiled on Whiterock Road in support of Mo Chara

SUPPORT: The new mural on the Whiterock Road in solidarity with Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh

A NEW mural in support of Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been unveiled in West Belfast ahead of his court appearance in London today.

Liam, who uses the stage name 'Mo Chara', is appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court to face a terrorism charge. The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

The mural 'We stand with Liam Óg' was unveiled on the Whiterock Road on Tuesday night.

Tonight in West Belfast hundreds of friends and neighbours or Liam Óg tuned out for the unveiling of a mural to him, kneecap and Palestine.



West Belfast knows political policing.



West Belfasts knows colonialism.



West Belfast knows solidarity. pic.twitter.com/wOl7DhdYxp August 19, 2025

Speaking at the mural launch, Eoghan Ó Garmaile from An Dream Dearg said: "The British government are trying to criminalise Palestinian solidarity which Liam Óg and Kneecap have been at the forefront of.

"It is very important for us to do something for the local community to show our support and solidarity.

"Liam Óg worked in this area as a youth worker and its where Kneecap started."

Glór na Móna youth leader, Emma Ní Mhuireagáin stated: "I’m happy to be here tonight at the launch of this mural, a mural which publicly displays solidarity with Liam Óg and with the Palestinian people who are suffering an ongoing genocide and mass starvation as we gather here tonight.

"As a youth worker from Glór na Móna, this isn’t just another event to me. Liam Óg is my friend. We grew up together attended the same schools together down the street in Bunscoil an tSleibhe Dhuibh and later Coláiste Feirste. We ran about in these streets together, and when we were 15-years-old we started our journey as youth leaders together in Glór na Móna at the Top of the Rock.

"Liam Og’s love for language and community and providing positive and empowering social spaces to young people to use their language was evident even back then 12 years ago, long before Kneecap was formed.

"This mural is more than a print on a wall – it’s a statement of solidarity from our community. It is an act of resistance. It says we will not stand by silently as the Israeli forces commit a genocide against the Palestinian people. It says we will not stand by as the British State tries to criminalise a local West Belfast man and label him a terrorist. It says we will always defend our own, and that when one of us is under attack then all of us are under attack

"On behalf of Glor na Móna I want to thank everyone who came out tonight and everyone who helped make this mural possible. We are sending a clear message: We stand with Palestine, we stand with Liam Óg and we stand together. Saoirse don Phailistín."

Nuala Ní Scolláin, a member of Mothers Against Genocide, added: "This is a ridiculous court case against Liam Óg who is speaking out against the murder of entire bloodlines in Palestine and that is more offensive to the British Government than the actual blood in Palestine.

"It is really important that as a community we stand with Liam Óg and his family and the Palestinian people throughout the world."

Palestinian-born activist Mustafa Alsaidi, whose father and brother were recently murdered in the ongoing genocide in Gaza, also spoke at the mural launch.

"We want to thank Kneecap and the West Belfast community who have provided me with a loving welcome from the first time I came here," he said.

"In honour of my late father and brother who were brutally murdered by the Israeli war machine, I have committed to continue to campaigning and talking about Palestine.

"I would like to ask you to continue to do the same. Everyone can play their role, and use their voice to keep speaking about Palestine."