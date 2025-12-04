GULLIES on the Monagh Bypass are to be cleared to prevent future flooding.

Over the October and November period Belfast experienced a series of intense downpours and repeated weather warnings. The sheer volume of rainfall pushed drainage systems to their limits and, in many areas, caused them to fail.

One of the worst-affected stretches has been from the Monagh Bypass to Milltown Cemetery, where heavy surface water has disrupted motorists, impacted local businesses, and caused particular concern for nearby homes.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Councillor Ronan McLaughlin recently held a site meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to look at solutions to prevent flooding happening again as we head into the winter months.

Councillor McLaughlin said: “We know how disruptive flooding can be in this area, and the history of flooding over many years. This past few weeks have been causing particular issues for local residents.

"The Department will be on site soon to clear all the gullies along the route, nearly all of which are fully blocked, this should make a massive difference in reducing the amount of surface flooding along this route."