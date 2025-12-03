HILL Street in Belfast city centre is to be pedestrianised from Thursday.

The Experimental Traffic Control Scheme will pedestrianise Hill Street in Belfast between Gordon Street and Waring Street. The scheme also introduces a one-way system on Gordon Street from its junction with Hill Street to Dunbar Street in an easterly direction.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “Hill Street is a thriving area in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast as more and more visitors come to enjoy the hospitality on offer.

“My Department has been actively engaging with local businesses and those in the hospitality and retail sectors who have expressed support for the pedestrianisation of Hill Street and I am pleased that the proposals are now being made a reality.

“Importantly this scheme will facilitate a vibrant social space that prioritises people by making the streets safer for pedestrians. By contributing to a more pleasant and enjoyable environment it will help maximise the street’s potential and enhance the nighttime and weekend economy. The scheme is also complemented by our recent announcement of late night buses, ensuring that more people can visit and socialise in the city centre safely.”

The Department will keep the experimental scheme under review over the initial six-month period.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte welcomed the long overdue progress on the pedestrianisation of Hill Street.

“Over five and a half years ago I first proposed the pedestrianisation of Hill Street. In government the SDLP delivered the first pilot and the Minister has now announced a second experimental scheme to begin on Thursday. While the ultimate goal is permanent pedestrianisation, I am glad that we are finally seeing progress after years of delay and excuses.

“Enforcement will be critical to ensuring that the road is not blocked by vehicles. Hill Street is home to many businesses that will need access, but pedestrianisation in name only is no progress at all and anyone breaching the new rules must face consequences.

“Pedestrianising key parts of our city centre is essential to making Belfast a more enjoyable place to live, work and visit. Hill Street is home to some of our most popular hospitality venues and everyone stands to benefit from permanent pedestrianisation.”