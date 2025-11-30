A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in east Belfast on Saturday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 10.40pm on Saturday evening of a collision involving a Mercedes Vito and a pedestrian on the Upper Newtownards Road.

Chief Inspector Simpson, of the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at hospital a short time later.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which may assist with our enquiries.

“If you can assist, please contact Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1677 of 29/11/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“The Upper Newtownards Road, which was closed for a time, has since re-opened fully.”