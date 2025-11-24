THE family of a Catholic teenager who was shot dead by the British Army in North Belfast 48 years ago have been awarded a ‘significant’ settlement for damages at the High Court.



16-year-old Michael Neill was shot three times on October 24 1977. His family insisted that he posed no threat to the life or safety of the soldier who shot him. An inquest into his death in December 1978 returned an open verdict.



A trial in the civil action was due to begin on Monday in Belfast. Counsel for Michael’s sister, Mary Griffin, announced that a settlement had been reached.



The family’s solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh welcomed the outcome, saying that the settlement was confidential.



“As a result of negotiations over the last number of weeks this legal action has now been settled,” he said.



“The confidential nature of the settlement prevents me disclosing the terms of the settlement. I can confirm, though, that the settlement is significant and our client is satisfied with the outcome of this litigation.”

16-year-old Michael Neill

Mary Griffin said the process had “been a long journey for the family”.



She added: “But we are happy with the outcome of this litigation. Our brother was a happy-go-lucky young man who was taken from us too early. Although it is almost 50 years since his untimely death, he is in our thoughts every day.”