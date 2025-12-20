A PALESTINIAN man says he has been left frightened to go out after being brutally assaulted on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast.

Mohammed Abdal Jawwad (24) has been living in Belfast for the last two-and-a-half years after fleeing Gaza.

Last Sunday night he left his Crumlin Road home to walk to Lidl supermarket with his wife when he was verbally abused and punched in the face.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Mohammed explained: "Last Sunday night, me and my wife went to Lidl on the Crumlin Road to buy some juice.

"I was crossing at the traffic lights and a male came up close to me. He told me to go back to my country because I wasn't from here.

"I told my wife to get out of the way. He then produced a knife and then punched me hard in the face.

An image of the damage caused to Mohammed’s eye captured on his mobile phone

"I was very shocked and my wife was very upset. I managed to go to Tennent Street police station to report it to police.

"The next day my eye was very sore so I had to go to the Mater Hospital."

Mohammed believes people need to have a better understanding of the circumstances of others.

"I haven't done anything to anybody. I don't know what the problem is but there are definitely some people here who don't respect other people living here who are from other countries," he continued.

"If you think I don't pay tax – I work and pay tax. If you think I am just here claiming benefits – I receive no benefits.

"The reason why I am here is because everyone knows what is happening in Gaza. I would love to go back but the situation is not good.

"People need to respect other people's life and situation and think why did I come here?

"I am here to work and help my family. I just want to try and make the best of life. I have had abuse shouted at me in the street but never assaulted like this before.

"It has left me feeling very scared. My wife is from Greece but after what happened, she doesn't want to live here anymore.

"I have enjoyed living here really. Maybe it is the area that isn't good."

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a report of an assault.

Sergeant Arthurs said: “Shortly before 9.10pm on Sunday 7th December, it was reported that a man was walking in the Crumlin Road area when he was approached by an unknown male who verbally abused him, before punching him to the face.

“When the victim pushed the suspect away, he produced a small knife from his trousers and waved it in his direction.

“The suspect then fled from the scene when a passing motorist shouted at the male victim to run.

“Thankfully, the victim did not require any medical attention, however, he was left shocked by the incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime at this time.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1437 of 07/12/25, or alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”