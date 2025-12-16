HUNDREDS of people queued this morning outside Dalymount Park in Dublin to purchase the new Bohemian FC jersey emblazoned with the famous Kneecap logo.

As we reported yesterday the oldest League of Ireland club will have the Kneecap logo on their new 2026 away jersey, with 30 per cent of profits going to ACLAÍ Palestine to build a community music studio at the Lajee Centre in the occupied West Bank.

We're on the one road 💚🤍🧡



Kneecap x BFC 2026 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hUa5yxqxdE — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) December 16, 2025

The one-off jersey, designed by the members of Kneecap in conjunction with Bohemian FC designers, pays homage to "the unbreakable bond" between the Irish and Palestinian people.