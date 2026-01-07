MISSED bin collections across the Colin area over the Christmas and New Year period will be collected by Sunday.

Changes to collection days impacted by the festive period holidays and the recent cold snap has resulted in residents living in Poleglass and Twinbrook being left frustrated.

In Laurelbank in Poleglass, local resident Clare Creaney said the situation has been a "nightmare".

"The brown bins were collected on the day the black bins were meant to be emptied before Christmas," she explained.

"The black bin has not been emptied since basically the start of December.

"The recent snow and ice have added to the issues. It has been a nightmare. They may hurry up."

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker says all bins are due to be collected by Sunday.

"There have been so many missed bin collections across Colin before and after Christmas, with the cold snap adding to the issues," he explained.

"We have done our best to get Colin prioritised. After speaking with the council again this morning, I have been informed that crews will be out today and the rest of the week to catch up.

"All bins should be collected by Sunday.

"I know this is very frustrating, particularly for residents who have been waiting since December 17th.

"Loose bags or overflowing bins may not be lifted, as per council policy."