A WEST Belfast man has received a prestigious award from the Catholic Church for years of dedicated service to the community.

The Benemerenti Medal is a prestigious honour awarded by the Pope to clergy and laity for long-standing, exceptional service to the Catholic Church. Originally established for military merit by Pope Pius VI (1775–1799), it now recognizes devoted service, including volunteering, education, and parish work.

Joseph Cochrane (83) was involved in a number of instrumental projects, including founding Euro Children which was estimated to have brought around 20,000 children for Belfast and Derry to host families in Europe during the Troubles.

He also helped set up St Joseph’s Youth Club on the Glen Road, which is no longer there, and ran numerous pilgrimages to Lourdes.

Joseph was presented with the Benenerenti Medal from Bishop of Down and Connor, Alan McGuckian at the Church of the Nativity in Poleglass on Sunday.

Joseph with Fr Darach Mac Giolla Catháin and Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Joseph's daughter Jane Wilson said: "It is great for my dad to be recognised.

"He was nominated for the award by Darach Mac Giolla Catháin, who was himself a Euro Child.

"He was a primary school teacher and during the Troubles he founded St Joseph's Youth Club on the Glen Road.

"He also founded Euro Children, which was estimated to have brought around 20,000 children from Belfast and Derry to host families in Europe over 20 years.

"He was presented with the award on Sunday, which was the second anniversary of my mum's death. The award was for both of them so it was quite a fitting and emotional day.

"We are really proud of him. I think he was quite overwhelmed by it all. He is not normally speechless but he was on Sunday.

"He had all his family there and some people who were involved in Euro Children. It was amazing."