BUILDING surveying students from Ulster University have teamed up with Dominican College to explore sustainable design options for the historic St Joseph’s building — a B2‑listed former house and schoolhouse dating back to around 1908.

Originally named Fairbourne, the house was purchased by the Dominican Sisters in 1946. Renamed St Joseph’s, it served as the Preparatory School for between 150 and 200 pupils until its closure in June 1977. In the decades that followed, it continued to play an important role in school life, providing classrooms for Year 8 and Year 9 pupils and acting as a cherished space for peripatetic Music lessons, until the opening of the new school building in 2006.

Today, this beautiful listed building stands empty. Due to its condition, it can no longer be used until essential and extensive refurbishment work is undertaken.

Although no longer suitable for teaching since 2000, St Joseph’s remains an important part of the North Belfast school's heritage. The current project aims not only to protect its history but also to investigate how the building could be transformed into a vibrant centre for music, drama, and potential community partnerships, including opportunities with the NIEA Music Service.

St Joseph's building

Joanne Wright, Programme Director for the BSc (Hons) Building Surveying programme at Ulster University, leads the initiative alongside School Principal Lynda Catney and the Dominican College estates team.

“This work forms an important part of the final year project‑based learning, and the live context supports Ulster University’s shared aim of strengthening collaboration between the University and local education partners while promoting high‑quality, socially meaningful practice," explained Joanne.

“We all hope this project leads to a positive outcome. The College are really keen to redevelop St Joseph’s, sensitively and purposefully, but while the need for space is clear, securing funding remains essential.

Students have already surveyed the building and met with Principal Lynda Catney to understand the College’s aspirations. They have also engaged with RICS Chartered Building Surveyors, Gleeds, the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society, and the Historic Environment Division to consider both the opportunities and challenges of returning St Joseph’s to educational use.

Final year student Edward McNinch reflected on the benefits of the project stating:

“This experience has been invaluable in preparing me for the professional workplace by collaborating with team members to potentially create real deliverables for a real client.”

Dominican College Principal Lynda Catney said: "I was delighted to meet with the Ulster University students last week and to hear their thoughtful, imaginative proposals for the restoration and repurposing of the St Joseph’s building.

"Their depth of knowledge, the professionalism of their approach, and the considerable work they have already carried out on this project were truly impressive.

"I am particularly encouraged by their vision for developing the building into a vibrant centre for Music, Drama, and the Arts—an aspiration that aligns closely with our school’s values and vision.

"As custodians of a building with significant architectural and historical merit—particularly its Arts and Crafts interior detailing—we are deeply concerned about its ongoing deterioration. The risk of losing such an important part of our heritage is very real.

"As with many listed buildings, the greatest obstacle to progress is finance. The level of specialist conservation work required is beyond what the school can afford within existing budgets. We are therefore eager to explore every possible avenue of funding and partnership that might allow us to preserve this unique building for future generations.

"Our aspiration is simple yet ambitious: to bring St Joseph’s back to life. We envision a restored space that serves not only our own pupils but also the wider community—a place where education, creativity, and heritage come together.

"With the right support, we can ensure that St Joseph’s continues to inspire for many years to come."