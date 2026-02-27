A DEMONSTRATION will be held on Saturday to coincide with the annual GAA Congress – calling on the sporting organisation to end its relationship with major sponsor Allianz.

The demonstration is organised by four humanitarian organisations – Gaels against Genocide, Dubs against Palestine, Irish Sport for Palestine and Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Protestors will meet at Gills Pub on the North Circular Road at 11am on Saturday morning before a march to the Hogan Stand Entrance at Croke Park where the annual GAA Congress is due to take place.

Last August 800 former and current county players signed an open letter urging the GAA to cease its relationship with Allianz, in line with a key recommendation of the UN Report on the ‘Economy of Genocide’.

Michael Doherty from Gaels against Genocide Belfast said the GAA is a volunteer-led democratic organisation "yet the hierarchy has shown scant regard for the grassroots on this important humanitarian issue".

"Motions approved by County Boards have been effectively censored and will not be on the agenda," he added. "The report of the Ethics and Integrity Committee released just before Christmas was an attempt to justify the relationship with Allianz as opposed to assessing whether the conduct of Allianz is ethical. It was more about convenience than doing the right thing."

Last weekend Irish language advocacy organisation Conradh na Gaeilge passed a motion at their Ard-Fheis in Belfast demanding that the GAA bring an end to its relationship with Allianz.

This week former Kerry All-star Dara Ó Cinnéide said that the GAA should have extricated itself from its relationship with Allianz following last year’s UN Report. Antrim hurling legend Neil McManus has expressed concern about increasing commercialism within the association.