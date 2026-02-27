THE family of a Turf Lodge teenager murdered by the British Army over 50 years ago say a report into his brutal killing will "tell the world he was innocent".

Leo Norney (17) was shot dead by a member of the Black Watch regiment on 13 September 1975 soon after he left a black taxi. In 2023, a coroner found he was “entirely innocent” and was deliberately shot dead by a soldier.

Now, a report into Leo's murder has been published on behalf of his family by Relatives for Justice.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Leo's niece Linda Norney said the publication of the report will inform the world of his innocence.

"Words can't express it. When you think of truth recovery, healing and justice, I think this report has done so much for our family," she said. "We knew Leo was an innocent boy but the British government, Ministry of Defence and the British Army tried to smear his name.

"This report tells the world that he was innocent.

"I was only one-year-old when Leo was murdered. He was my godfather. Growing up, he was always spoken about.

"He was on the cusp of a new life. He was getting married in January. He was only 17-years-old and the world was his oyster. He was going to visit his girlfriend and because someone had an intention that they needed to take a life, they took his life.

Leo Norney

"That was the reality and then the cover up. The cover up is the worst thing.

"Of course you want your loved one back but the inquest for me was so important because it gave the family a chance to speak and be heard.

"The ballistics expert spoke for two minutes. He was clear that Leo was innocent, he had no weapons.

"After, the judge said Leo was innocent. To hear that word innocent meant everything to us. I had seen him cry once in his life and I looked over to my dad and he cried that day in court when he heard that word innocent.

"They knew he was innocent all along but the world had to hear it. There was a sense of peace after that day."

Linda said that it is very important that the report has been published.

"We are indebted to RFJ and the advocacy and support over so many years. Their service is vital," she said.

"The report is so insightful. It is everything that we wanted people to know and I think going forward, if someone wants to know about Leo, we will let them read it.

"It took 48 years for us and we stand in solidarity with other families who are still waiting for justice for their loved one."

Paul Butler from RFJ who helped compile the report said they set out to show that Leo was not a statistic but a person.

"He was only 17, so he was still a child. He was growing up. He had been down in town with his friends and got into a taxi to go and see his girlfriend.

"He was doing things people do in this day and age and the poor lad was shot dead in cold blood by the British Army.

"This case is unique in that sense because there was so much information. The evidence was very, very clear and it pointed only in the one direction, which was he was innocent."

Copies of the report are available from RFJ office on the Glen Road.