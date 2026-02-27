CELEBRATED children’s writers and illustrators have met with local schoolchildren at the Cultúrlann as part of a week-long celebration of books and reading.

The event was part of Whole Wild World North Bus Tour which started at Fane Street Primary School in South Belfast and concluded at Queen's University.

At the Cultúrlann, children's writers and illustrators were joined by Children’s Laureate/Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde and pupils from Scoil na Seolta and Gaelscoil na bhFál.

Patricia Forde, Laureate na nÓg said: “Northern Ireland has an enormous wealth of artistic talent, and I wanted to celebrate this, and bring unique experiences to children and young people along the way, introducing them to some of the most brilliant and creative artists from their doorstep and from across the island too.

Artist Andrew Whitten with pupils from Scoil na Seolta

“This tour seeks to spark young imaginations and nurture the next generation of Irish writers and illustrators. By bringing books and their creators directly into communities that may not often have the opportunity to meet them locally, we’re aiming to make literature more accessible and inspiring for all, a timely initiative during this National Year of Reading 2026.

“The artists joining me on this tour are eager not only to share their stories and creative journeys, but also to connect with audiences, young and old, exchange ideas, and celebrate in the joy of storytelling together.”

Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, added: "Whole Wild World North will be a gift to children and young people from Belfast to Ballycastle and Ballymena to Bellaghy.

"Through this week-long tour, Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde will connect young readers with writers and illustrators from all over the island of Ireland. Bringing the joy of reading to communities in Northern Ireland, and visiting brilliant bookshops, libraries and other cultural venues along the way, will be the perfect way to kick off the National Year of Reading 2026.”