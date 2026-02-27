WORK has begun on new safety measures along Falls Road facing Falls Park following concerns raised about the risk posed by a low-level fence above a steep drop to the river below.

The area came under scrutiny after a serious incident during the summer highlighted the dangers of the location, where only a small fence separated pedestrians from a drop of several metres.

Local councillor Ronan McLaughlin raised the issue both with Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure, pressing for immediate and permanent safety improvements to protect residents and visitors who regularly pass through the area.

Contractors began work on site this week and are expected to remain for several days as part of a project aimed at providing a more secure barrier. The improvements will include the installation of new fencing and the construction of a protective ledge designed to reduce the risk of falls.

The stretch of Falls Road near Falls Park is a busy route used by pedestrians, park visitors and local residents, making safety measures a priority for the area.

Councillor McLaughlin welcomed the start of the work and said the improvements would address long-standing safety concerns.

“I am delighted to see the department start their works here due to the safety issues around the low level of fencing for such a sizeable drop to the river below,” he said.