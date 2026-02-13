We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2





Coconut Flour Flatbread



1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup of self-raising flour

3 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

(or melted butter)

pinch of salt

2 tbsp honey

1–2 tbsp water (as needed)



Prawn Salad



200–250g cooked prawns peeled

Mixed salad leaves (rocket, baby gem, spinach)

1 small carrot, finely grated

4 cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 red onion

(peeled and sliced fine)

lemon/lime wedges

(to serve)



Marie Rose Sauce

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp lemon juice

Pinch of smoked paprika or cayenne (optional)

salt & black pepper to taste





Method



1. Coconut Flatbread

Mix together the eggs and salt

Stir in coconut flour and self raising flour, honey until smooth.

Add water gradually until you get a thick but spreadable batter.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Spoon batter in and spread thin like a pancake.

Cook 2–3 minutes each side until golden.

Keep warm while you cook the rest.



2. Marie Rose Sauce

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Taste and adjust seasoning or lemon if needed.

Chill briefly if time. allows (helps the flavour).

3. Prawn Salad

Toss salad leaves and grated carrot lightly with a squeeze of lemon.

Season gently with salt and pepper.

Fold prawns through the Marie Rose sauce until well-coated.



To Serve

Place flatbread on a plate.

Add the fresh salad base.

Spoon over the prawns generously.

Finish with a dusting of paprika, cracked black pepper and lemon/lime wedges and a little picked dill.



Chef Paul's Tip

If you want to elevate it slightly:

Add chopped dill or chives to the sauce

A tiny splash of brandy or cognac in the Marie Rose gives it that classic chef touch.

The good thing about this dish is you can make the flatbread how big or how small depends on your appetite.



Enjoy!