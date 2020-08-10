PADRAIG McCrory sent out a warning to his domestic super-middleweight rivals as he took just 70 seconds to blast through Mickey Ellison in Yorkshire last night.
IT has mostly been a successful return to action for Irish boxers post-lockdown and Padraig McCrory is keen to maintain that when he faces Mickey Ellison behind closed doors on Wednesday night (live on YouTube and ESPN+).
SCROLL back a couple of years and James McGivern was being touted as a big prospect to be a leading light for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.
THE opponent may be different, but the task remains the same for Carl Frampton who says there is no room for error when he faces late replacement Darren Traynor behind closed doors in London tonight (live on BT Sport from 8pm).
EVERYTHING happens for a reason. That’s the doctrine Michael Conlan has lived by and what has driven him on throughout 2020 as he prepares to make the final approach to a world title when he faces former challenger Sofiane Takoucht, live at the BT Sport Studios on Saturday night.
SEAN McComb cruised to an 11th straight professional win in Wakefield last night as he scored a unanimous points victory over Siar Ozgul.
SEAN McComb says he is refreshed and ready for action as he gets set to make his ring return against former sparring partner Siar Ozgul in Wakefield, England tonight (Wednesday, live on YouTube and ESPN+ from 7pm).
CARL FRAMPTON will now face Darren Traynor at the BT Sport Studios on Saturday night as the Scot steps in for initial opponent Vahram Vardanyan.The Armenian was to run into issues surrounding a work visa so was forced to withdraw from the fight last week, so instead it will be Aberdeen's Traynor who will step into the breach for 'The Jackal' in a super-featherweight clash.Traynor had been put on standby for a number of weeks and that proved an astute move as Vardanyan's enforced withdrawal could have left the Belfast man without a dance partner.As it is, the Scot - who was stopped by James Tennyson at the SSE Arena in three rounds back in 2017 - is now the man who will answer the call in what is viewed as a keep-busy fight for Frampton who is expected to challenge WBO champion Jamel Herring next time out."I'm delighted to get an opponent over the line," said Frampton."I have to credit MTK Global for seeing there could have been issues with the original opponent getting into the country, and they have been paying Darren Traynor for a number of weeks to train."He'll be in decent shape and will be up for it as well. There is no pressure on him, but it is up to me to look good. I want to be taking this guy out and then moving on to think about Jamel Herring."I can't be complacent in the slightest. I know I'm the big favorite in the fight, but I want to win and want to look good, and I want to win by knockout."I feel like he's a better opponent as he's fought at a higher level than Vardanyan, and he's coming in at lightweight. I haven't made my debut at junior lightweight yet and I'm already jumping in at lightweight, so that's obviously a little bit in his favor, but I'm looking forward to not having to struggle at all in fight week and then putting on an explosive show."
JAMES Tennyson added another title belt to his bulging collection as he blasted through Gavin Gwynne in six rounds to claim the vacant British lightweight strap at Matchroom's HQ.The West Belfast man showed patience and power, taking what the Welshman had to offer and coming back with much better to find the equaliser and take the Lonsdale Belt that completes a set of titles outside of world honours that is now in his sights.'The Assassin' lived up to his ring moniker, remaining cool as Gwynne tried everything to deter him, but ultimately Tennyson caught up with him, forcing the Merthyr Tydfil challenger to take a knee after landing a vicious right hook to the temple and whilst he did rise, the writing was on the wall and a trademark assault forced referee Phil Edwards to step in and wave the contest off with 30 seconds remaining in the round.The victory saw the 26 year-old Poleglass man improve to 27-3 with 23 wins now inside the distance to make up for his British featherweight title defeat to Ryan Walsh four years ago and send out a warning to the lightweight division that he means business."It means everything," he said after."Gav is a really tough lad and he gave a good account of himself, but I got him out of there early."I'm happy with my performance. He's a tough lad and it was a good fight."It's a shame there wasn't a crowd in there to back it up but it was great to get the win."Tennyson strode to the ring through the back garden of Matchroom's impressive estate to the strains of 'Run This Town Tonight' and that was clearly his objective as, under his fight as a fully-fledged member of Eddie Hearn's roster, he was intent on claiming the limelight.Gwynne, who had the height and reach advantage, began by popping out his long jab, but Tennyson was quick to close the distance, getting in range and unloading heavy hooks to head and body. Gwynne was happy to trade but a lot of his shots were blocked and there were early signs Tennyson's power was making a dent.In the second, Tennyson was again on the front foot with Gwynne backing off and finding a home for his jab, but he didn't have the power to deter Tennyson who got though with a big left uppercut. The Welshman retaliated with one of his own and had joy downstairs, but it was clear the heavy artillery of 'The Assassin' was starting to tell as there were glimpses that Gwynne's legs stiffened slightly.As expected, this all-action battle was highly entertaining with Gwynne starting the third off the jab, but the action quickly moved to the trenches. The pace was relentless with Gwynne matching Tennyson's aggression, but a right hand to the temple from the West Belfast man was the punch of the round as he began to pull away on the cards.Gwynne continued to be competitive and made his own case, but the better quality was coming from Tennyson who was blocking or evading most coming his way, whilst sinking in his own left and rights, varying his attacks. Tennyson was having to get through punches to land his own, but clearly wasn't deterred as he was always able to answer with better.
HAVING built his career quietly and methodically, overcoming adversity and triumphing against the odds on occasion, it seems the deck is now firmly stacked in favour of James Tennyson as he prepares to face Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British lightweigtht title tonight (Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm).The 26-year-old may be coming into his prime, but has already had 29 professional contests, claiming Celtic, Irish (at two weights), WBA International (two weights), Commonwealth and European titles, fought for a world title and has now just inked a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Yet the feeling is there is much more to come from the Poleglass puncher who will look to complete the set of title belts outside of world honours against Gwynne, literally in the back garden of Matchroom HQ in Essex as part of the promotional organisation’s ‘Fight Camp’.The secret has long been out for local fight fans who have been well aware ‘The Assassin’ brings non-stop action, excitement and ferocious punching to the table having stopped 22 of his 26 victims, whilst he has also proven his heart by picking himself off the floor rebuilding after three career defeats: the first against unknown Pavels Senkovs at the Odyssey back in 2013 when just a pup; a British featherweight title defeat to Ryan Walsh when beyond struggling to make nine stone; and again struggling to make super-feather having matured physically over the years in that world title defeat to Tevin Farmer two years ago.Since making the switch up to lightweight, Tennyson has finally looked comfortable at the weight and the results back that up as he has stopped all four opponents at 135lbs leading into Saturday’s showdown against the Welshman.
WITH his seventh professional outing taking place behind the closed doors environs of the BT Sport Studios tonight (Friday), Caoimhin Agyarko-Hynes admits it may be a little surreal but the result will decisively be the same.The 23-year-old West Belfast man will tangle with Jez Smith in what will be his first 10-round contest, a testament to the progress he has made since turning over to the pro ranks in late 2018.This fight was initially due to be for his first title, but an opponent withdrawal has led to Smith (11-1-1) being drafted in. Whilst that may have been a little disappointing, the former Holy Trinity amateur is looking to the positives and hopes to deliver an impressive performance in this chief support bout that will draw a big TV audience.“It’s behind closed doors so it will be a bit unusual,” he admits.“I usually have a lot of family and friends who come over to support me, so this will be a bit different.“Still, I’m in there for a reason and regardless if there are fans there or not, there’s only going to be one outcome.“I would have loved to fight for a title on this show, but maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that I can fight for a title when fans can be there. Ideally, that’s what I would prefer as I’d like people there for my first title fight, hopefully in Belfast towards the end of the year even.”Lockdown rendered sparring opportunities obsolete for several months, but the gradual easing of restrictions coincided with ‘Black Thunder’s’ return to training camp when he got back down to business with his training team.This being his first fight scheduled for 10 saw tweaks in approach to prepare for the longer duration, but having yet to taste action in 2020, he intends to lay down a marker as his rush towards a first title fight continues apace.“It’s my first 10-rounder so camp has been a bit different but I’m looking forward to this challenge,” he confirmed.“It’s not that I’ve been fast-tracked, but I started off on a four-rounder, quickly moved to six, had one eight and now have been pushed into a 10-rounder.“This was due to be a title fight, but unfortunately, my opponent pulled out. This won’t be for a title now, but hopefully, we can get one by the end of the year or start of next year.“In lockdown, I wasn’t able to do any boxing training but as soon as I came over to camp, thankfully things eased up so I was able to spar.“It was tough at the start, but thankfully things eased up a bit and we have been able to train fully.”Smith has been out of action even longer having not boxed since losing a British Southern Arena welterweight title fight to Samuel Antwi.That reverse saw the Londoner forced onto the sidelines for the remainder of the year, but will view this as a prime opportunity to get his career back up and running.Hynes is aware that he faces an opponent who will offer him his sternest test to date but says he is ready and plans on delivering an eye-catching performance that will leave him with seven wins from seven and on the brink of big opportunities later in the year.“Jez Smith’s a good opponent and has only been beaten once so it is a step-up for me,” he stressed.“It’s a big opportunity for me as chief support in my first 10-rounder, so you can’t really ask for much more than that. It’s a chance for me to go in and make a big statement.“I’m looking to put on a big performance and push on from here. I know I have a test here on Friday, so I know I need to perform, get it out of the way and look to see what’s next.”
THE BT Sport studios in London will host the return to action of Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan on August 15, as the pair aim to take another step towards world title opportunities.
JAMES Tennyson believes his move up to lightweight has brought the best out of him and feels his power will be a decisive factor when he faces Gavin Gwynne for the British title at Matchroom Boxing HQ in Essex on August 1.
ANTHONY Cacace will make the first defence of his British super-featherweight title against Leon Woodstock as part of Frank Warren's summer series that will take place behind closed doors at the BT Sport studio.
JAMES Tennyson is confident he can mix it with the top fighters in the Lightweight division and has his eyes set on a second world title shot as he spoke with Chris Lloyd in the latest episode of Matchroom Boxing’s podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’.