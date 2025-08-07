Deputy Lord Mayor hosts Palestinian boxers at Belfast City Hall ahead of Devenish solidarity event

SOLIDARITY: Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty with members of the delegation at Belfast City Hall

DEPUTY Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Paul Doherty today hosted a civic reception at Belfast City Hall for a visiting group of Palestinian boxers.

The reception took place ahead of the Ireland v Palestine Select solidarity event this evening at the Devenish.

The delegation was made up of athletes and representatives from the El Barrio Boxing Gym in Ramallah.

Councillor Doherty said: “It was a real honour to welcome these incredible young athletes to City Hall today. They are not just here to compete, they carry with them the hopes and voice of a people who continue to show extraordinary resilience, dignity and pride in the face of injustice and unimaginable hardship. These athletes represent something far greater than sport."

The SDLP man said the Palestinian boxers are "a symbol of hope for oppressed people everywhere".

“The reception brought together community representatives and local boxing clubs ahead of a sold-out event at the Devenish, which will raise much-needed funds for youth sport initiatives in Palestine," he said.

“El Barrio Boxing Gym isn’t just producing athletes, it’s creating a safe space, purpose and belief for the next generation. It’s a lifeline, and our community is proud to stand behind it.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the organisers and local families who have helped host and support the delegation during their time in Belfast, including St Paul’s Boxing Club and the Shamrock and Olive Tree Boxing Project.

“What we’re seeing here is real people-powered solidarity in action. It reflects the very best of our city: Welcoming, compassionate and unwilling to turn a blind eye to injustice.

“I would like these boxers to take a message home with them to Palestine – know that Belfast stands with you. Know that the people of Ireland stand with you, not just today, but every single day. Always.”