BOXING: Crocker could defend title against boxing great Manny Pacquiao

BELFAST's newest World Champion Lewis Crocker could be set to face one of the greatest ever of all time after being linked to a fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Recently crowned IBF World Welterweight champion Crocker, who defeated Paddy Donovan in Windsor Park in September, is keen to defend his title against a big name and push himself into the big league.

Crocker has been linked to a fight with the legendary Filipino, who has won world titles in eight different weight classes and remains the only boxer ever to do so. At 46 years old he has recently announced his intention to return to the ring following a four-year break.

A fight with Pacquiao would certainly gain a lot of global interest – and an eye-watering fight purse. Crocker’s manager and decorated ex-professional boxer Jamie Conlan has stated that he has been in contact with Pacquiao’s team and that Las Vegas, the Mecca of boxing, has been mentioned as a potential venue.

The Belfast man is 18 years younger than his potential opponent, but with a record of 62 wins and eight losses you would be foolish to write off Pacquiao. The Filipino can box or brawl and has always been a high energy and exciting fighter. Crocker is defensive but can pick his moments with devastating precision.

Pacquiao’s team remain focused on securing a fight with two-weight world champion Ronaldo Romero. He currently holds the WBA Welterweight World Title having beat Ryan Garcia in August. This fight is yet to be agreed and if talks fall through then Crocker would very likely be next on the list.