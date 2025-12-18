Caoimhin Agyarko is one step away from a super-welterweight world title shot. The IBF have ordered a final eliminator contest between the Belfast man and Californian Brandon Adams. With a venue and date still to be secured Agyarko is keen to have the fight here in Belfast in front of home support.

Agyarko’s last outing came against Ishmael Davis in Windsor Park in September as chief support on the Crocker Donovan card. In a gruesome battle Caoimhin once again proved his mettle as he fought through a badly swollen eye and even suffered a 12th round knock down to gain a hard earned victory through a split decision.

Adams record sits at 26-4. The 31-year-old fighter has a depth of experience that he will need to call upon to get past the undefeated Agyarko. The American will be fuelled by two previous world title losses so this final eliminator could prove to be fascinating.

Whether the fight will be on home soil remains to be seen but Agyarko has proven his ability to get the job done regardless with 13 of his 18 wins coming on the road. A win would see him maintain his perfect record as a professional and more importantly get him that fully deserved world title shot.

Caoimhin has told the Andersonstown News that training has been going very well and he will return to Liverpool in the New Year for final preparations for this fight.