We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Ingredients



Steak



Two sirloin steaks (200–250g each, room temperature)

Sea salt &and freshly cracked black pepper

1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

1 knob unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, lightly crushed

1 sprig fresh thyme or rosemary (optional)



Baby Potatoes



300g baby potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

Sea salt

Chopped parsley (optional)



Mange Tout

150g mange tout

Sea salt

Small knob of butter or drizzle of olive oil



Watercress Salad

1 large handful watercress

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp red wine vinegar or lemon juice

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper





Method



1. Baby Potatoes

Place potatoes in salted cold water.

Bring to the boil and simmer for 12–15 minutes until just tender.

Drain and lightly crush or leave whole.

Toss with olive oil or butter, season with salt and finish with parsley. Keep warm.



2. Watercress Salad

Whisk mustard, vinegar (or lemon), olive oil, salt and pepper.

Toss gently with watercress just before serving.



3. Mange Tout

Blanch in boiling salted water for 1–2 minutes until bright green.

Drain and refresh briefly in cold water.

Reheat quickly with butter or olive oil and a pinch of salt.



4. Sirloin Steak (Medium-Rare)

Season steaks generously with salt and pepper.

Heat a heavy pan until very hot.

Add oil, then steaks.

Cook 2–2½ minutes per side.

Add butter, garlic and herbs. Baste for 30 seconds.

Remove from pan and rest for five minutes



To Serve

Slice the steak thickly across the grain. Plate with baby potatoes, mange tout and a fresh watercress salad. Spoon over any resting juices and finish with a pinch of sea salt.



Enjoy!