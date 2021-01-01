Statistics released show average house prices across the UK recording a stunning 7.6 per cent increase over the past year.
An unprecedented surge in first-time buyers roiling the housing market is, say estate agents, an unexpected consequence of the Covid pandemic.
BUYNG your first property can is a very exciting time in your life but it is important to know what type of property you wish to call home before jumping onto the ladder. A common dilemma first time buyers often find themselves facing, is whether to buy new or old. Whist both have their pros and cons, it is important to find the right fit for you as both will be massive financial investment. A new build can be a very attractive option for a first home, it is fresh blank canvas for you to make your own with no repairs from previous occupiers or they usually come with a warranty period. Colin Moran, Managing Director of Property People told Property Pulse of his thoughts on a new build homes for first time buyers, “A new house is appealing as the idea of being the first occupant of a new property is very popular with home owners. Many of these come with a turn key finish with all flooring and painted throughout. Also a new build property comes with a builders guarantee that covers all structural elements for up to 10 years.” However, it is important not to be get caught up in the aesthetic of a staged new build and consider wider contributing factors and look at the benefits that come with the charm of an older property, as Colin explains, “A pre-owned home has its benefits as well. When buying a new build home you will have to buy all of the fixtures such as blinds, Curtain poles bathroom accessories. Also pre owned homes generally have more individual character and unique features.’ Often older houses are in settled communities which can be a vital consideration for buyers with families, nevertheless a property in a new development is an opportunity to be part of a new community. The choice, be it overwhelming is ultimately down to your personal preference, time, money and vision. A popular trend often sees first time buyers flipping old houses and making them their own, whilst many opt for a turn key modern alternative, either way it is a huge commitment which must be thought out thoroughly. The impact of Coronavirus on the market can easily cloud a first time buyers judgement, leading hasty decisions in order to secure a new home. Colin shared reassurance with Property Pulse for first time buyers, “Propertymark have issues advice to all estate and letting agents on how to ensure safe practice when conducting viewings and in the office environment. Agents have taken every possible precaution to ensure the public can view properties for sale and for rent without actually requiring to enter the property. Property portals such as Property Pal have virtual viewings and 360 degree photography on their site to allow the customer to short list properties at home and cut down the need to see every property with an agent.” With this in mind, first time buyers should feel rest assured that they can take their time, view a variety of property types and focus on finding the right fit home, old or new.
This week's decision to double down on Covid restrictions is likely to ensure demand for new homes remains at record levels.
With no end of the Covid pandemic in sight, one architect predicts a growing demand for garden space from house-hunters.
A front or back garden is having a dramatic upward impact on the price of property during the pandemic.
The Coronavirus pandemic and the government restrictions designed to contain it have witnessed a massive increase in the number of people working from home, avoiding the congregation of bodies in enclosed offices and other workspaces that helps spread the virus. While figures are unavailable for the North, in Britain it’s estimated that nearly 50% of employees are currently working remotely, or dividing their time between home and a physical office, and we can assume the pattern holds locally.While restrictions are set to ease in the coming months, a significant number of companies and employees have expressed interest in making remote working a permanent fixture of their work lives going forward.There are attractive aspects to remote working for both sides, including avoiding commutes and extra expenses, as well as being closer to family. The same survey on the numbers working remotely found that 90% of employees expressed interest in perhaps working from home on a more permanent basis.Given this changed reality, the ‘new normal’ may well involve a significant proportion of the workforce working remotely from home permanently, combining their domestic and work settings. For that reason, new property buyers are understandably concerned to know that any potential property they’re looking at could make for an attractive potential workspace, while sellers want to know what features to advertise about their properties.Property Pulse spoke to two young professionals from Belfast to find out their thoughts.Mairead McGlinchey, 32, is a young professional from the Blacks Road currently in the market for her first home, who has been working from home since the pandemic hit in spring. Despite the easing of government restrictions, she has been told that her workforce may not return to the office until 2021 at the earliest.“Given the length of time we’re expected to work from home, it’s weighed heavily on my mind when looking at properties how they would function as remote workspaces,” she told Property Pulse.“For me, the major priority has to be a spare room that can be converted into a permanent office. I don’t want to be working in my kitchen or living room because I think it would affect my concentration. The second factor is whether or not there’s a garden. If I’m going to be working permanently from home I need some sort of space where I can mentally ‘detox’ and chill out a bit. You need a little bit of green space.”Another local house hunter, Mícheal Maguire, 29, and his fiancée recently purchased their first home in Andersonstown, a three-bedroom semi-detached property, and converted their dining room into a remote working space. He told us a little bit about their experience.“Myself and my girlfriend have both been working from home for at least the past three months, and we only bought the house last year,” he said. “It can be a bit cramped, you’re almost living on top of each other. “But I would recommend anyone purchasing at the moment to make sure you have a little extra space, even if it’s just a spare bedroom, that you can convert into a working space.“The second thing is, make sure the area has a decent internet connection! High-speed network connection is critical if you’re going to be attending video-calls, uploading and downloading files, and everything else,” he added.
The immediate prospects for the local property market post-lockdown appear positive, but long-term uncertainty remains over stricter lending criteria and the prospects for a wider economic recovery.