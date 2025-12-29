A DIVINE way to celebrate New Year’s Eve is being offered to the faithful in Lenadoon.

The parish priest of St Oliver Plunkett will celebrate a New Year’s Mass on December 31 at 11pm – followed by refreshments.

“I’m not one for New Year’s Eve,” said Fr Tony McAleese, one of the youngest priests in Down and Connor. “I never really liked going out on it either as you would wait ages for a taxi home and then on New Year’s day you would have a hangover.”

After offering Mass last year and being delighted with the response, he is opening the doors of his church again this year for midnight Mass – and a community get-together.

“I love the phrase which I use for adoration – ‘Wasting time with the Lord'. It it got me thinking, why not ring in the New Year with the Lord, handing over to Him our hope for the year to be fruitful when we trust in He who created us and loved us first.”

Fr Tony added: “Bring in the New Year in faith and hope. God’s family gather for the Blessed Sacrament and receive the graces of the Mass, not just for 2026 but for all eternity."

The celebration is being supported by the new Black Mountain Family of Parishes, which includes St Teresa of Avila, Holy Spirit, St Matthias', St Agnes', St Michael the Archangel and St Joseph's and St Peter's, the Rock.

St Peter’s Cathedral will also recommence its weekly night of adoration and healing on New Year’s Day at 7.30pm.