A Christmas message from First Minister Michelle O'Neill...

CHRISTMAS is a time of reflection and rejuvenation as we come together with loved ones to celebrate and look back on the experiences of the year gone by.

It is also a time of joy as we spend valuable time with family and friends, some we may not have seen in some time. Make the most of it.

Life has become so busy that sometimes we can forget to pause and make time for ourselves and those we love most or to remember those who are no longer with us.

The Christmas period can be a difficult time for many too.

As a community this is the time to put our arms around the most vulnerable in our society and support them.

I also want to pay tribute to the workers who have done this all year round and will continue to do so at Christmas.

Our healthcare workers, carers and the many heroes who support the most vulnerable in our communities.

The sacrifices you make for the sake of others are remarkable and do not go unnoticed.

With 2026 just around the corner we will all naturally turn our focus to what needs to be done.

We are in a time of great change in the world and it is vital we work together for a more prosperous and brighter future for all communities.

But for now, it is time to relax and get much-deserved rest and enjoy the holiday season with those who matter most to you.

Nollaig shona daoibh go léir.