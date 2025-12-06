EATING a diverse and balanced diet is very important for skin health. A diet that is rich in vitamins (A, B2, B3, B6, C, D and E) and minerals (zinc and selenium) is key for skin health.

Firstly, these vitamin nutrients can be found in oily fish, carrots, mushrooms, chicken, peanuts, tofu, strawberries and green leafy vegetables. You can get vitamin D from a dietary supplement that contains 10ug as a daily dose. This can be bought in home bargains for £3. For zinc you can get this in baked beans with Brazil nuts being one of the best sources of selenium in our diets.

Protein is full of amino acids which create collagen in our bodies and keep your skin looking smooth, clear and free from wrinkles. Aim for 2-3 portions of protein per day, i.e. lean meat, fish, eggs, soya, meat alternative like quorn and/or pulses like beans and peas. Also, aim for five fruit and veg per pay as this will supply carotenoids, flavanoids and polyphenols that can protect our skin from pollutants in the air that could cause it damage.

Omega 3 is good for our skin and is found in oily fish but if you don’t eat fish go for an Omega 3 DHA+EPA fish oil supplement or if you follow a vegan diet it’s a natural algae supplement. If going for the supplement, again this can be bought in Home Bargains or B&M for about £5. Omega 6 helps skin and is found in sunflower seeds, walnuts, pine and Brazil nuts. Skin also needs hydrated so aim for 1.6 to 2 litres of water per day for female and male as a foundation.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com