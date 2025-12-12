“IT has meant so much to my family as St John's means everything to us,” admitted St John's boss Gerard Cunningham, reflecting on the West Belfast club's hurling success this year.

Lifting the county hurling championship for the first time in 52 years before losing out to Slaughtneil in the provincial decider last week, Gerard spoke to the Andersonstown News about how important a season this has been for the Whiterock men, and how it was one that went above and beyond his own expectations. Now that the dust has settled he finally has time to reflect on the success.

"I haven’t really had a chance to think about it yet as I've been so busy preparing for games," he said.

"Overall it has been a great success and I am really proud of the group for getting over the line. It has brought joy to the club and the reaction has been brilliant, honestly. It has meant so much to my family as St John's means everything, it means so much to all of us, and it was great to bring a Championship back to the club after so many years and to see the smiles on all their faces, both young and old."

Gerard, like many involved in the Johnnies' road to glory, points to one key game in the run: The quarter-final derby at Hightown.

"The Rossa game was the turning point for sure, to get that win was terrific, especially in the manner we did. Looking back, we were the better side for 55 minutes of that game and people forget that because we scored late on to win the game, but we showed a strong game plan and should have got over the line without the dramatics.

"But that game showed that we can keep going to the end if needed and we showed a never-say-die attitude that we haven’t in previous years. It then carried through to the semi-final too where we ended up in extra-time against Cushendall and again we got over the line."

The St John's coach thanked the incredible support that the Johnnies had throughout their campaign which ultimately ended with an Ulster Final loss to Slaughtneil. But the fans were credited for their role in the Johnnies success this season.

St John's fans travelled near and far for their run to victory

"The support we received was really incredible," said Gerard.

"They travelled in numbers and brought noise and colour. The roar the players received when leaving the pitch at half-time in the county final in Ballycastle and also walking in the parade in the Ulster final, that is something which will stay with us for a long time."

The Johnnies boss also congratulated rivals Rossa on their league victory, and commented on how huge it is for Belfast. But he also believes this is just the beginning for his club with high hopes for success throughout all levels this season.

"It was a success for Belfast as Rossa also won the league which was a big achievement for them. You probably have to go back a good few years to when a North Antrim team did not win league or championship, that is massive for Belfast hurling.

"We have a few minors coming through from the Championship winning team so we will mix these lads in with the experienced group.

"There will be plenty of opportunity for them as we have seven called on to the County Senior hurling panel and two more who will be with the U20 squad, so we will be down at least nine players for our league campaign.

"The aim is to build on this success. It's hard to win this Championship but harder to retain it, so we will take learnings from this year and hopefully push on again."