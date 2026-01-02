A POPULAR West Belfast lensman says it is the "end of an era" after deciding to close his stall in the Kennedy Centre.

John Mallon set up 'Beauty On Our Doorstep' in the centre over 12 years but has decided to call it a day.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, John explained: "I am closing the stall for the foreseeable future.

"I am going to keep it going online.

"I had been thinking about it for a few months. The Kennedy Centre is a busy place but I just think with the high cost of living, people's spending habits have changed.

"I might be back. I just don't know at the minute. I have made so many friends over the years.

"It has been a long time. I went in for four days and it has been over 12 years. It is definitely the end of an era.

"I want to thank the staff and management of the Kennedy Centre and to all my customers for their support over the years."

John is well-known for producing a yearly calendar, to raise awareness of mental health charities.

Proceeds from the calendar have gone to help local homelessness charities and foodbanks.

"The big thing for me is the calendar. It means so much to people. There will definitely be one for 2027.

John launches his 2026 calendar with Kennedy Centre manager John Jones and Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty

"It got its strength from the Kennedy Centre. People came to me from June asking when it was ready so they could get one and post to family and friends all over the world.

"The amount of charities that have benefitted from it has been incredible."

'Beauty On Our Doorstep' is on Facebook here.