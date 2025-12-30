CHRISTMAS time is often a period for reflection, whether it is reflecting on the great year you had spent with family or the regret of signing up to overspend on your Secret Santa gift for someone you did not really like (family included!).

Across 2025, Belfast GAA clubs have been successful across the board. Key highlights include in Senior Hurling campaigns which saw both St John's and Rossa restore Belfast hurling to its peak by claiming all silverware on offer.

Meanwhile, St Agnes' clinched their first Junior Football Title in half a century to maintain their rise in the Gaelic football scene. Rossa's ladies also earned the Junior Football County title whilst St Paul's and Gort na Móna finished runners-up in the Senior and Intermediate levels back in the autumn. St John's punched their ticket to an Ulster Final for the first time in two decades for a Belfast club as the season ended in December.

But rather than look back in a traditional long-winded fashion, we here at Belfast Media thought we would give you a throw-back version of your end of year school report for their 2025 campaigns.

Now, it must be stressed that his is just for fun and based on the extensive coverage we offered this past season, so let us get started with our fun Belfast Media GAA End of Year report.

In Belfast we have 20 officially recognised clubs which participate in at least one senior competition in either, and in most cases both Gaelic Football and Hurling.

Wolfe Tones GAC

One of the newer kids on the block having reformed back in 2019, but since their reintroduction as a phoenix club of the older team of the 1930's they have had their fair amount of struggles and 2025 seemed to be a continuation of that as they finished rock bottom of their Championship group

O'Donnell's

A club which unfortunately falls in the shadow of their Whiterock Road neighbours, O'Dees have struggled in recent seasons but despite a dismal league campaign they showed signs of life when they managed to escape the Junior Championship group phase but fell at the hand of Éire Óg at the quarter-final stage.

Michael Davitt's

2025 was not the year of the deer as Davitt's struggled to gain any momentum with the Beechmount side slumping to the lower half of Division Two in football and struggling to make a dent in the Intermediate Football Championship and struggling to just the two draws in their Junior Hurling Championship campaign. A club which has all the potential to crack into the upper echelons of Antrim GAA, but in the year passed they failed to show any signs to testify to that statement.

St Malachy's GAC

St Malachy's have drifted in recent seasons and despite a decent league campaign which saw them win eight games, St Malachy's struggled to give a good account of themselves when it mattered most.

St Enda's GAC

The Glengormley club spent their first season in the second tier of Antrim GAA's football Division and Championships, and for the first time in years there was genuine hope they could bring home a Championship title in Intermediate football. An awful league campaign, followed by a really mediocre championship campaign which saw them out at the group stage in both hurling and football. It is safe to say for a club as big as Naomh Éanna this year was one to forget.

St Patrick's Lisburn

St Pat's were hopeful that they really could kick on this season and prove they are one of the big hitters in the second tier. Sadly for them it was not the case this year, a poor league showing by their standards saw them register six wins and during the Intermediate Championship they suffered a huge set back failing to get past the group phase.

Ardoyne Kickhams

The North Belfast side flattered to deceive for the most part in 2025. Their only real achievement came during their Junior Championship campaign where they managed to overcome the group phase of the Junior Championship where they became unravelled by rivals Pearse's at the quarter-final stage.

Gort na Móna

Given the standard of the previous campaign for their footballers, Gorts enjoyed a more comfortable year with the big ball as they maintained their Division Two status once more. Their hurling squad were an extra-time defeat away from potential Junior Hurling glory as they enjoyed some key victories in the group phase against Éire Óg but eventual winners Con Magee's proved too strong in the home tie. A strong showing from their ladies football squad almost earned the first Intermediate LGFA silverware for the club but a final defeat saw their bubble burst on that front. Gorts Minor footballers clinched the B Championship overcoming St John's, showing there plenty of potential to be reached.

St Paul's GAC

St Paul's enjoyed their first season back in the top flight of Antrim football this season, and mustered up some strong performances with some big results against St John's and Rossa, not to mention a huge victory over St Gall's in the League campaign. Their hurlers had a season that was rather forgettable and both codes saw the Shaws Road men slump to group stage exits in their championship campaigns. One huge positive was the continuation of the strength of their ladies' footballers who ran Moneyglass close in the Senior Football Final but came up second best on the day.

Laochra Loch Lao

The Irish speaking club based out of Coláiste Feirste on the Falls Road again will feel disappointed they could not make a better stab at the third tier, especially considering the previous year saw them on the verge of promotion. A consecutive second place finish in the league was followed up by achieving a Championship semi-final which unfortunately saw them edged out by Pearse's in September but overall they have shown to be consistent in their performances.

St Teresa's GAC

A fourth place finish in Division Two gave the Super T's all the confidence they would need to put a run together in the Intermediate Championship having been beaten in the final in 2024. They quickly corrected their opening game draw with St Comgall's and would compete all the way to the final four only losing out to eventual winners Moneyglass in the semi-final stage. Their amalgamated hurling panel with St Agnes' competed in a Junior B hurling campaign in Mid-Ulster and prevailed victorious to bring shared silverware back to West Belfast.

Lámh Dhearg GAC

A semi-final appearance in the Junior Hurling Championship was a major highlight this season for the Hannahstown men as they were pipped in late extra-time by Glen Rovers in North Antrim earlier in September. Not to mention the arson attack which saw the club rally around, but their Football campaign was less than expected by their high standards, and managed to still finish mid-table in Division One whilst battling adversity. 2025 was also a special year for the ladies' game in Hannahstown with the Lámh's celebrating their 20th anniversary.

St Gall's GAC -

It was a year for firsts at Milltown having launched their first year in Camogie for their ladies who showed a great account of themselves in their inaugural campaign. The Senior footballers enjoyed a strong end to the league campaign before breaking the Championship curse which saw the Falls Road men evade a tough group in the Senior Championship and earn a knockout stage appearance for the first time in half a decade. The ladies footballers also reached a championship final showing the Milltown side are not too far away from restoring to their former glory.

Éire Óg GAC

The Derriaghy club managed to reach both Junior Football and Hurling semi-finals having enjoyed decent league campaigns in the spring. The Óg's overcame some big challenges in the group phases and lost key players at important times, but it was certainly a campaign which could be used as a platform for building upon heading into 2026.

Patrick Pearse's

The North Belfast side looked a better shade of green this year having seemingly restored themselves to having serious potential heading into the new year. A strong showing in the league was followed up by a strong Championship campaign which saw them blitz opponents en route to the final in 2025 where they met the superior St Agnes' but overall they brought pride back to the North of the city.

St Brigid's

The Biddies have been the football dark horse in Antrim for half a decade now. This year they followed up a top four league finish with a solid Championship campaign but came unstuck to eventual champions Dunloy. The Biddies did enjoy small ball success this year clinching Division Four and competing for the Junior Hurling crown for the first time. Overall a good season and plenty to build on.

Sarsfields GAC

The Paddies looked a shoe-in for the domestic double in the Intermediate tier having pipped Moneyglass to league title back in June, earning themselves a seat at the top table once more. Unfortunately, they were overcome by their rivals Moneyglass in the final of the Intermediate Championship, but still a terrifically successful year for Sarsfield's. On the hurling side – less said the better.

St Agnes' GAC

An historic campaign which saw the Aggies win the lot in Antrim's third tier. 2024 the Woodlands men were defeated in the Junior final against St Comgall's and questions were asked whether it was a fluke or this side had serious potential to go one better. Not only did they go one better, but an almost flawless league campaign saw the Division Three title come home to Andersonstown and it set them up for guaranteed success when it came to the Junior Championship which saw them breeze past everyone in their way. It was truly the Year of the Lamb.

Rossa GAC

Another season which the Jeremiah's brought glory back to the Shaws Road after the Senior Hurling panel and Ladies Football squad both emerged victorious in their respective competitions. The ladies won their first Junior football title when they overcame Sarsfields in the Junior Football Championship Final. Rossa's hurlers broke a 30-year curse and made history by becoming the first Belfast club to win an Antrim Hurling League title after they clinched Division One and removing the trophy from the dominance of North Antrim. A terrific season all in all.

St John's GAC

1973 was the last time St John's lifted the Volunteer Cup. This year was an historic one for the Johnnies as they enjoyed that unbridled success once more when they overcame all the odds and defeated Loughgiel to the title at Ballycastle back in October. The Johnnies followed it up by making the trip to the Ulster final were they were ultimately defeated but alongside some fantastic success in the juvenile competitions at Minor and U-21 in both codes, it is hard to look past the Corrigan Park side for their 2025 campaign.

And,that is a wrap! We here at Belfast Media thank everyone for their support in the past year, especially towards our sporting escapades. We hope many more can come along for the journey in 2026, as we vow to deliver only the best local sports coverage not seen anywhere else.

Nollaig shona dhaoibh, agus athbhliain faoi mhaise dhaoibh.