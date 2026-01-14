A MAN has died in hospital after a crash in Crumlin at the weekend that also killed his pregnant wife.

Ralph Anthony Singco was a passenger in the car involved in the crash near Nutts Corner on Sunday afternoon.

The collision also took the life of his wife, health worker Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco, also in her thirties and who was pregnant. She was a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

The incident occurred at around 2pm and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb. Both Ralph and Cathrene Singco were passengers in one of the vehicles. A number of other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

A Go Fund Me page set up to support the Singco family has raised over £20,000. It is hoping to raise enough money to repatriate their bodies to their home country, The Philippines.

"It is the shared and heartfelt wish of both Cathrene’s and her husband’s families to bring them back to their home country," the page states.

"We are aiming to raise £10,000 to assist with the significant financial burden of this tragedy.

"The process of international repatriation is complex and carries significant financial costs.

"We are launching this fundraiser to help cover repatriation expenses for Cathrene, her husband, and their baby, funeral and memorial services in the Philippines, travel and logistical support for the grieving families during this difficult time.

"No family should have to navigate such a monumental tragedy alone. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward ensuring this family can be laid to rest together in their homeland.

"If you are unable to donate at this time, please consider sharing this page with your network to help us reach our goal.

"We thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support for the Singco and Quinones family during this time of mourning."

You can donate to the page here.

The bodies of Ralph, Kith and baby Kate will arrive at St Vincent De Paul Church in Ligoniel on Tuesday, January 20 for prayers of reception at 5.30pm followed with an overnight vigil.

Requiem Mass will be held Wednesday, January 21 at 12noon in St Vincent De Paul Church.

Police say investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing and have renewed their appeal for information from the public.

Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating what happened and require the public’s assistance with our enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage of the road at the time which could assist with our investigation, please contact us in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26.”