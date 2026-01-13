A PREGNANT woman killed in a road crash at Nutts Corner on Sunday afternoon has been named as Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco.

Cathrene, who was in her 30s, died as a result of injuries suffered during the two-vehicle crash in which seven other people were injured.

Police have confirmed her unborn baby also died as a result of the crash, which involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb.

She had been a back seat passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Another man, also in his 30s, who was a passenger in the same car remains critically injured.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

"We are investigating what happened and require the public’s assistance with our enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage of the road at the time which could assist with our investigation, please contact us in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26.”

South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney says he has raised safety concerns on the Moira Road in the vicinity of Nutts Corner with the Department for Infrastructure.

“The horrific nature of the traffic collision on the Moira Road, resulting in the tragic death of a young pregnant woman in her 30s, has sent shock waves through the local Crumlin community and beyond.

“I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy to all those involved, especially the husband of the deceased who remains critically injured in hospital at this time.



“I also wish to thank the emergency services who attended this tragic incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who can assist the police with their investigation, to please contact them on 101, quoting reference number 735 11/01/26.



“The Moira Road has a history of traffic collisions over recent years, many resulting in fatalities and serious injury, and carries high volumes of traffic at speeds up to 60mph. However, in the vicinity of the Nutts Corner market, where this latest tragedy occurred, there is also an overtaking lane which continues from the Nutts Corner roundabout past the market, creating a particular danger for traffic exiting onto the main carriageway.



“I will now be writing to the Department for Infrastructure's Divisional Roads Manager, to highlight safety concerns regarding this specific stretch of road, and requesting a review of traffic management systems at this location, specifically with regard to vehicles entering and leaving Nutts Corner market.”