THE Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) has confirmed which teams will compete in each of the Men’s Super League and Division One Conferences, with four new sides also joining Division One next season.
HEADING to play Dublin Lions this weekend, Belfast Star still remain second in the Super League title chase. Yet they remain hopeful that somewhere in the final three games of the season league leaders Tralee might just slip up.
IF you were looking for true grit in Irish basketball, it was there in abundance last weekend in La Salle as Belfast Star held off a battling Killester side 90-83 to stay top of the Super League alongside Tralee Warriors.
BELFAST Star travel to Cork’s Neptune this Saturday hoping to continue a fine streak of form that has seen them now win three league games in a row and sit in a four-way tie at the top of the Super League table.
All-Ireland Super League
BELFAST Star head to Killester at the weekend knowing that they will need to improve on their first half performance against Tralee Warriors if they are to pick up the points in Dublin.