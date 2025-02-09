Basketball: Star score dramatic win over Marian

American Deondre Jackson believes Belfast Star are hitting top form just in time to make sure they land in the end-of-season All Ireland Superleague play-offs.

Star followed up their victory over Tralee with another dramatic 92-87 victory over Marian at the Newforge Complex on Saturday night, which saw momentum swing dramatically, particularly in the first and second quarters.

Max Cooper was Star’s MVP, chalking up 22 points and 13 rebounds. Jackson had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Max Richardson had 17 points and three rebounds. They now travel to Eanna with five games remaining of the regular season.

Jackson said: “We’re at a stage now where every game is huge and UCD came into this game having won seven in a row and they beat us at their place so to get the win was big for us and it feels good.

“At half-time, we realised that we had stopped playing the basketball that had got us in front. We stopped sharing the ball and we knew we had to play our basketball and rebound the ball better. I think down the line we did our job well and got the win.

“I think we all feel that we are getting the momentum we have been wanting all season and I think the league is going to feel that too. We got something building and brewing and we’re a totally different team to the one in December or even January.”

Star’s head coach Sean Ingle also feels that his side are now right in the mix for a play-off spot, having moved up to seventh spot with three of their remaining five games at home.

Ingle said: “I thought we executed very well the first quarter but fair play to Marian because they put it to us in the second quarter. A lot of it was from our mistakes. I think we had seven turnovers and four or five offensive rebounds that we gave up and I spoke about that at half-time.

“I just thought that if we cleaned that stuff up then that would make a difference and credit to the guys because they stepped up and Max Cooper was excellent. Both Cooper and Richardson were very good, Richardson was very good from the free throw line.

“We had those losses against Vincent’s and Templeogue and then getting back-to-back big wins at home, it puts us back in the play-off race.”

How the Men's Super League lines up ahead of this evening's fixtures 👇#BISL | #BITV pic.twitter.com/xnvHb9Ad20 — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 8, 2025

Star exploded from the blocks on Saturday night, going 19-2 up though going into the second quarter, than had been cut to 25-14. Marian’s Jonathan Jean was the game’s top scorer on 27 points and he, along with Lovre Tvrdic (25pts) inspired the visitors to a 48-42 lead at half-time.

It was looking quite ominous for Star up until midway through the third quarter when Darweshi Hunter hit a three to reduce the deficit to six. Star’s confidence rose and after a fine offensive rebound, Jackson shared the ball and then received it to slot home a three and the game was tied at 58-58 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Conor Quinn produced a three to give Star a 67-65 lead going into the final quarter. After a scrappy few minutes, Jean nudged the visitors in front before Jackson again tied it up and then Paddy McGaharan hit is two threes followed by a basket from Aidan Quinn that gave Star a 79-74 lead.

Jean kept Marian in the fight until he fouled out with nine seconds remaining but by then Cooper and Conor Quinn had made sure of Star securing back-to-back victories. The only dispute was the scoreline as the home insisted Marian had been given three extra points.

MVP Cooper commented: “To start the game off 19-2 up and then look up and see it’s a two-point game and then to go in at half-time behind by six, a lot of teams could have been done for at that point. But it just shows that we can get it done against the best teams in the league.

“We had that big win over Tralee and now we have gone and backed it up. No one can say anything about our character now. We have shown the character in this group of players now with these two wins. We’re a very tight group of players.”