'Ireland's ugliest bridge' at Finaghy to be transformed with floral art

FINAGHY railway bridge – once dubbed 'Ireland's ugliest bridge' after it was redesigned for safety reasons over 15 years ago – is to be finally transformed after years of campaigning.

Since its redesign in 2008, local residents have been critical of the railway bridge for its fortified design, which has continuously been daubed with graffiti.

Now, thanks to a project with Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure, the graffiti will be replaced by floral art.

Artist Dean Kane from Visual Waste started work on the mural this week and is delighted to play his part in the project.

"I have done a few floral murals in the city that have been received really well. Belfast City Council contacted me and asked could I do something similar on this bridge," he said.

Dean does his thing

"It will be very colourful and will really brighten up the area. I am delighted to be involved in transforming the bridge into something positive.

"It is a perfect area for public art, beside a local bar, gym and train station and I am looking forward to getting it completed."

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey added: "This is something residents in the area have been wanting for a long time. The money was secured a number of years ago and it is good to see the artist finally on site.

"This bridge has always been seen as segregating West and South Belfast from each other and this is something our infrastructure should never do.

"This floral artwork will give it a much-needed facelift. Dean is very well-known in Belfast so I hope people will appreciate his work when the mural is finished."