We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Two Basa fillets



The Seasoning



Juice of one lime

A handful of corriander (chopped)

1 teaspoon of chilli flakes

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cracked black pepper



The Salad



Four handfuls of mixed leaves

Eight cherry tomatoes (halved)

One red onions (peeled and sliced fine)

One white onion (peeled and finely sliced)

1/2 cucumber (sliced at a angle)

Two red peppers (sliced)

Eight baby beets (halved)

A drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper



Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl and leave in the refrigerator until required.



The Mange Tout

Two cups of mange tout

One cup water (brought to the boil)

One teaspoon of salt

One tablespoon of sesame oil



Gather a large pan and bring it to a medium to high heat. While waiting to heat bring a small pot with the cup of boiling water to the boil and add the salt.

Meanwhile add a drizzle of oil to the pan and cook the fish on one side for approx three minutes and flip over and remove the heat and add the seasoning over the fish and allow to rest for a few minutes. Add the mange tout to the water and cook for approximately 20 seconds. Strain and add sesame oil and allow to coat.

Remove the salad from the fridge and place into the centre of the two plates and gently spread around the plate, followed by the mange tout and repeat then place the fish on top and serve.

(My tip for a added touch is to add a little bit of lemon pepper around the plate for a additional seasoning method).