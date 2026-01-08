A WEST Belfast pensioner has been left shaken and shocked after her back door window was smashed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Elizabeth McCloskey (66), who lives in an apartment on the Old Suffolk Road, was awoken at around 3.30am to discover that a bottle of whiskey had been thrown at the back door window of her ground-floor flat.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Elizabeth, who suffers from mobility and a range of health issues, believes that her home was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

"I was in bed. It was about 3.30am," she explained.

"I heard the beeping of a car and then heard a big loud crash. My son was staying too and thought maybe he had dropped a glass or something.

"I went out into the living area and the door was smashed. A bottle of whiskey had been thrown in. I am surprised the bottle didn't smash.

"I have no idea why my home was targeted. It must be mistaken identity. It is the shock of it all. I am afraid of it happening again.

"I have only been here about three months. I keep myself to myself and don't bother much with anyone."

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Burns said: “We received a report at around 3.40am that the patio door window of a property had been smashed a few minutes earlier after a bottle was thrown at it.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 110 of 08/01/26.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”