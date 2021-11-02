SOUTH Belfast businessman Sean Napier has said that the tax payer shouldn’t have to pick up the cost of legal fees associated with his case against DUP Ministers for their non-attendance at North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings after Mr Justice Scoffield ordered that Mr Napier’s legal fees be covered and suggested that First Minister Paul Givan should pick up the bill. This comes after Mr Napier returned to court on Monday to seek an order mandating ministers to agree a date and an agenda for the next NSMC meeting. While the High Court Judge declared that the DUP Ministers are committing an “abject breach of their solemn pledge” due to their ongoing boycott of the North-South bodies, he refused to grant an order forcing them to attend. Reaffirming the declaration from October that the DUP boycott is unlawful, Mr Justice Scoffield said: "Lest there be any temptation for the respondents to represent this decision as a vindication of their position, the following comments need to be made in conclusion. "More than two months have passed since the court made the earlier declaration in these proceedings. "The respondents have continued on the course they conceded was unlawful. "A variety of business on matters of cross-border interest has not been able to be progressed in the meantime. "That is because ministers are acting in plain breach of what they know to be their legal obligations. "Each of the respondents affirmed the ministerial pledge of office, committed themselves to discharge all the duties of their ministerial office and to uphold the rule of law. "By their actions the respondents, and principally the first respondent [Paul Givan] by his actions, are in abject breach of their solemn pledge." Addressing the violence around the Protocol, Mr Justice Scoffield said that the DUP’s condemnation may be disregarded, when their Ministers are also willing to disregard the law.