BBC won't appeal Adams' libel verdict: 'Need for substantial reform of its journalistic processes'

CONGRATS: Gerry Adams shakes the hand of a cyclist outside the Four Courts last month Photo: Rollingnews

FORMER Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has called for "substantial reform of the BBC's internal journalist processes" after the corporation confirmed that it will not appeal a Dublin courts libel verdict.

Last month Mr Adams was awarded €100,000 in damages against the broadcaster. He sued the BBC over a 2016 Spotlight NI documentary and an accompanying online article, which he said defamed him, and which alleged that he sanctioned the 2006 murder of British agent Dennis Donaldson.

A jury at the High Court in Dublin found in favour of the former West Belfast MP.

Speaking after the BBC decision not to appeal the verdict, Mr Adams said: "The decision not to appeal by the British Broadcasting Corporation has to be followed by a substantial reform of its internal journalistic processes and a recognition that it cannot continue to be a voice for the British state in Ireland. It must also become more accountable to the public.

"The Dublin Court found the BBC guilty of libel and rejected its claim that its journalism was fair and reasonable and in the public interest.

"The British Broadcasting Corporation is a public service provider. There is an onus on the BBC to ensure that in the future its ethics and journalism reflect the principles and values of a public broadcast service.

"As I have already said the damages will be donated to good causes."

A BBC spokesperson said: "We have given careful consideration to the jury's decision.

"We will not be appealing its verdict, bringing this matter to a conclusion. We remain committed to public interest journalism and to serving all BBC audiences."

It is estimated that the legal costs could cost the BBC up to £4million.