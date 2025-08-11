Unconscious man rescued by firefighters from Falls Park ravine

RESCUE: Emergency services attending the incident in the Falls Park on Saturday night

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was rescued from a ravine in the Falls Park on Saturday night.

The victim, who was found unconscious was rescued from the water-filled ravine using specialist extraction equipment.

After receiving treatment at the scene, he was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened at around 10.42pm as thousands of revellers attended the UB40 concert at Féile an Phobail.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "The Fire and Rescue Service received a call on August 9 at 22:42 to a report of a male stuck down a ravine in water at the Falls Park.

"The Fire Service mobilised two fire engines from Cadogan Station and the specialist rescue team from Central Fire Station.

"The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were on the scene and also assisted with the rescue.

"The 22-year-old male was unconscious, and he was removed from the ravine using specialist rope rescue equipment.

"He received treatment and was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."