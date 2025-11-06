POLICE are treating the daubing of loyalist paramilitary graffiti on an Alliance Party office as a "sectarian-motivated hate crime".

The letters 'UVF' are believed to have been daubed on the Alliance premises on the Farmley Road in Newtownabbey some time yesterday (Wednesday) in an attack that party leader Naomi Long has described as "sinister".

It's just the latest incident in which the party has been targeted by loyalists. Three weeks ago a crowd of masked protesters gathered outside the East Belfast home of Mrs Long and her husband, Councillor Michael Long.

THREATENING: A number of masked loyalists last month gathered outside the East Belfast home of Naomi and Michael Long

Mrs Long said the attack on the party was just the latest in a number of "abhorrent incidents" aimed at politicians and parties in recent times. She described the attacks as "utterly unacceptable and a direct consequence of the harmful rhetoric being spread by individuals both in the chamber and on social media".

She continued: "This serves as yet another reminder that everyone in public life must play their part in reducing the temperature of the current toxic rhetoric and demonisation."

TARGETED: Alliance leader Naomi Long has described the UVF graffiti as 'sinister'

Chief Supt Stephen Murray said police have launched "a pro-active criminal investigation".

He added: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland remains committed to doing everything we can to ensure our elected representatives and their staff can undertake their work free from harassment, intimidation or any other form of criminality."

Police have urged anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other video footage which may help them in their inquiries to get in touch.