Outrage as loyalist mob gathers outside Naomi Long's home

TARGETED: Justice Minister Naomi Long has described the appearance of a loyalist mob outside her home last night as "bullying and intimidation"

POLICE have launched an investigation after a mob of around 40 men and women – some of them masked – gathered outside the East Belfast home of Justice Minister Naomi Long last night.

Ms Long's home was targeted after a week in which she came in for scathing criticism from members of the three main unionist parties in the wake of her party’s opposition to a Stormont amendment including the word ‘innocent’ in a debate on victims.

A police spokesman said: “Police attended a protest outside a property in east Belfast on Wednesday evening, October 8th.

“We have commenced an investigation. An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review the footage and consider if any potential offences were committed.”

Ms Long, who lives in the property with her partner, Alliance Councillor Michael Long, described the appearance of the mob outside her home as “bullying and intimidation”.

“Over the last 25 years I've been in front-line politics, I've engaged with people from all backgrounds and perspectives," she said. "I've been open to debating and discussing issues, whether we agreed or not, including on here. Turning up as a mob, some in masks, at my home just isn't on.

"That line was crossed last night. It isn't engagement and it isn't legitimate protest to turn up at my home, disrupt my neighbours, my family and place pressure on police. It's bullying and intimidation. It's threatening and wholly unacceptable. It needs to stop.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill took to Twitter to address Naomi and Micheal Long directly.

“Absolutely disgusting,” she said, “turning up at someone’s home is intimidation, not protest. It is never acceptable. Sending support and solidarity to you and Michael.”



South Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said: “Showing up at someone's family home is not a legitimate form of democratic activty. It is anti-democratic intimidation and must be called out and opposed vociferously. My solidarity with Naomi and Michael Long, who are both elected representatives and human beings.”

UUP Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said: “This is utterly disgraceful. Nobody deserves this. Shame on those who have tried to intimidate Naomi and Michael Long. I condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with Naomi and Michael.”