ALTHOUGH Belfast will not be hosting any games when Euro 2028 comes to Ireland and the UK after Casement Park was originally named as a venue for the tournament, the city will get some crumbs off the table with ICC Belfast confirmed as the venue for the qualifying draw on 6 December 2026.



Last year Casement lost out on being a host venue for the soccer tournament due to a significant funding gap meaning plans to redevelop a new 34,000-capacity stadium could not be completed on time



While football fans from the city will instead be heading to Dublin to soak up in the atmosphere of an international soccer tournament with seven matches including a quarter-final taking place at the Aviva Stadium, Belfast will instead have to make do with the suits from UEFA coming to town for a flying visit.



Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, however, insisted that the draw was "fantastic news".



“Hosting the qualifying draw provides an opportunity for local supporters and communities to engage with the tournament, generating excitement and pride in the event,” he said from London, where the tournament was officially launched on Wednesday night.