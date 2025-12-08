A NORTH Belfast man says he is thankful that his children were not at home last night during a racist attack on his home.

Michael Obanubi had left his Glenbryn Park home to go to the shops shortly after five o'clock on Sunday night only to return minutes later to discover that the front and back windows of his home had been smashed and racist graffiti scrawled on his door.

“I’ve been living in Northern Ireland for 25 years,” said Michael, who is originally from Nigeria. “I’ve lived in Glenbryn for four years and this is the fourth time my home has been attacked.

“I’m in complete shock. I’m only grateful that my three children weren’t here when the attack took place. I’m a single father of three kids.

“All the windows are broken. I don’t know why I’m being targeted. I have good neighbours.”

Police are appealing for information following the attack.

Inspector Montgomery said: “We received a report at around 6.05pm on Sunday, 7th December of four windows being smashed at a property – three front windows and one to the side of the house – along with graffiti sprayed onto the front door.

“The incident is being treated as a hate crime and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We would ask that anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1190 of 07/12/25.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”