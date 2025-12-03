AN 18-year-old man and 46-year-old man have been charged with disorderly behaviour following clashes at a loyalist protest outside Belfast City Hall last night.

A crowd of around 100 people gathered to protest against a Belfast City Council decision to fly the Palestine flag from Belfast City Hall on Tuesday.

Two arrests were made and both have now been charged. They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 30th December.

Meanwhile, a 20 year-old man has been charged to court in connection with a protest outside Belfast Courts on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and doing a provocative act. He is also due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 30.

In addition, a 45-year-old man arrested yesterday in relation to a protest in Belfast City Centre on Saturday, November 8 has been charged to Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

He has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and selling an offensive weapon.