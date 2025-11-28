A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in West Belfast by police investigating messages circulating on social media which appear to relate to illegal drug supply.

Thursday's arrest relates to social media messages widely reported to have been sent by a football coach. The club removed the man "with immediate effect" after an apparent drugs list was posted in an online group chat.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: Tackling illegal drug supply is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Drugs bring misery to individuals, families and communities. Our message is clear and simple: if you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, then contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."