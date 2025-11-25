WIZARD OF OZ: There's no place like Mercy College this week

THERE’S no place like Mercy College in North Belfast this week as the school collaborates with Boys’ Model to bring the Wizard of Oz to the stage.

Taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday the show promises all the songs that have become such a part of the festive season down through the years.

According to Principal, Mr Moreland: “It is with immense pride and excitement that I welcome you to our production of the Wizard of Oz. This magical journey has been months in the making and what a journey it has been. From the very first auditions back in June, our pupils and staff have poured their hearts, creativity, and energy into bringing this beloved story to life.

“This show is more than just a performance – it is a celebration of collaboration, talent, and community. We are thrilled to share the stage with pupils from Boys’ Model School and we extend our deepest gratitude to Mrs Montgomery for making this partnership possible.”

The show takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday with doors opening at 6.30pm.