THE Brexit crisis has at times been surreal and bizarre. The Unionist parties embraced Brexit claiming, as many Tories do, that leaving the EU would make Britain great again! On the back of the unsuccessful referendum on Scottish independence they asserted that Brexit would solidify the ‘United Kingdom’. This has not happened. Consequently, the referendum campaign in 2016 and the debate since then relied on lies, misrepresentation, and a peculiar form of English jingoism. This column has no desire to live in a ‘Kingdom’. Even if the High Kings of Ireland came back and if Ted became Ard Rí, as was his ambition once upon a time, I would remain unimpressed. So when the King is actually foisted upon us by dint of colonialism and an accident of birth, hers and mine, my dissenter instincts come to the fore. I want to live in harmonious accord with the people of our nearest offshore island – closer even than Tóraigh – and if they want a Kingdom that’s their own business. Ditto with Brexit. But count me out. I’m also not persuaded that Mr Johnson is serious about any of these matters. His fix is political power. Even though that is a transient matter. Just like kingdoms. Instead of cementing the Union as Mr Johnson and his cohorts claimed, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, have created significant cracks in the British body politic. More people than ever before are recognising that Westminster prioritises and protects English interests and not those of Scotland or Wales or the island of Ireland. No suprises there. Consequently, all recent polling indicates that Scotland is now closer to independence than it was in 2014. The debate around independence for Wales has also seen a step change. In recent days an independence Commission published its report in support of independence. Last May a YouGov poll suggested that 25% of Welsh voters now backed independence. And two weeks ago a hysterical front page headline in the Express Newspaper screamed: “Forget about Scotland! It's Wales that could tear UK apart as independence campaign erupts”. In 2017 the EU acknowledged that the North, which voted to remain in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, could, in the event of Irish Unity, rejoin the EU without negotiation or complication. Allied to the political and demographic changes already taking place and despite the shortcomings of the EU this intensified the conversation that was already taking place for the setting of a date for the referendum on Unity provided for within the Good Friday Agreement. Last year’s Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol angered unionists and elements of the British Conservative party because it guaranteed no hard border on the island of Ireland while providing for checks at ports and airports for goods travelling into the North from Britain. The result of this was the publication of the Internal Market Bill. Incidentally it was reported in recent days that hauliers who want to access Dover to travel to Calais in France will now need special permits to enter the English county of Kent. Where stands the DUP on this important issue? In addition opposition to the British government’s unilateral decision to break international law by introducing its Internal Market Bill is growing. Unless there is a significant shift in policy by the Johnson government it’s difficult to see how a full-blown economic and political crisis between Britain and the EU, with the island of Ireland suffering substantial collateral damage, can be avoided in the next three months – the deadline for a trade deal.