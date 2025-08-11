WATCH: Kneecap's Móglaí Bap makes surprise appearance at Féile an Phobail

SUPPORT: Móglaí Bap on stage in the Falls Park on Sunday night

KNEECAP frontman Móglaí Bap drove 12,000 music fans wild with a surprise appearance at Féile Let the People Sing concert in the Falls Park on Sunday night.

Kneecap’s Móglaí Bap addresses the thousands in the Falls Park, calling out the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the support of the Irish people for Palestine!



The entire Falls Park erupts in a chant of FREE FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/mOqw5hQxX2 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 10, 2025

Móglaí Bap, whose real name is Naoise Ó Cairealláin, joined the Irish Brigade live on stage during a concert of Irish music that featured some of the top artists in the genre.

He performed Kneecap's signature song C.E.A.R.T.A. with the fans joyously singing along to the rap trio's breakthrough hit.

After his performance, Móglaí Bap thanked people for their support of Kneecap and Palestine.

“Big love for the Irish Brigade, big respect to Féile an Phobail, big respect to the people of West Belfast," he said.

“Big respect to all the Fenians who stand behind Kneecap. Big respect to all the people who stand behind Palestine.

“Big respect to the people of West Belfast who are always on the right side of history. Free Palestine.”

The 12,000 fans then joined Moglaí Bap in a deafening chant of 'Free, free Palestine!'