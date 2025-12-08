A POPULAR West Belfast gym has hosted a men’s mental health awareness morning, drawing strong support from the community, including West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and Councillor Róis Marie Donnelly.

The event at Thrive Belfast, based on the Whiterock Road, offered free haircuts, snacks, blood pressure and cholesterol checks, and a relaxed space for men to sit down and talk openly.

With so many men continuing to face mental health challenges in silence, the initiative aimed to break down barriers and encourage conversations.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly praised the gym for its leadership, saying the morning provided “a vital reminder that help is always there".

She encouraged anyone struggling to reach out, to speak to someone they trust and prioritise their wellbeing.

“Looking after ourselves and each other is essential,” she said.

"Thrive’s team said they wanted the morning to feel welcoming, informal and accessible – a place where men could check in on both their physical and mental health without judgement.

"The event was widely viewed as a positive step for the area, highlighting the value of community-led efforts in tackling mental health stigma and promoting support networks."