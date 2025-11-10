As the leaves turn and evenings draw in, you might think gardening season is over — but in fact, autumn is one of the best times to plant here.

The soil still holds some warmth of summer, rainfall is fairly reliable, and cooler air reduces stress on young plants. These are perfect conditions for getting ahead in the garden before winter sets in.

When you plant in autumn, you give trees, shrubs, and perennials a valuable head start. Roots continue to grow underground even as top growth slows, so by spring, plants are well-established and ready to thrive.

What to Plant This Season

Trees and shrubs: Autumn is ideal for planting native trees and hedgerows that support wildlife and add structure to your garden. Consider rowan (mountain ash) for its bright berries, hawthorn for hedging, or holly for year-round greenery and festive colour. Dogwood offers striking winter stems, while ornamental cherry or crab apple bring beautiful spring blossom.

Bulbs: Now’s the moment to plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, tulips, crocuses, and snowdrops. In our mild, damp climate, these bulbs do particularly well in borders, containers, and even grassy areas left to naturalise.

Vegetables and Edibles: We are veggie enthusiasts, so the growing season does not end in September. We are planting garlic, onions, and shallots now for early summer harvests. The garlic we have chosen this year is ‘Vallelado’, ‘Precosem’ and ‘Flavor'. We recommend Fruithill Farm for organic garlic, and you can read their comprehensive guide to growing garlic in Ireland here.

We have gone with ‘Red Baron’ red onions and ‘Radar’ yellow onions so far and will likely add some shallots to the list.

Broad beans like ‘ Aqualdulce Claudia’ or ‘Luz de Otono' sown in November will overwinter nicely and give a head start come spring.

I had great success with over wintering peas last year. A variety called ‘ Meteor’ performed very well outdoors and in the tunnel.

Wildlife-Friendly Choices: Autumn is a key time to think about wildlife. Choose plants that offer food and shelter through the colder months. Ivy, hedgerow berries, and seed heads from echinacea or teasels help birds and insects survive winter. A mix of native hedging — such as blackthorn, hazel, and dog rose — provides colour, texture, and a haven for biodiversity.

A Season of Quiet Growth

Autumn gardening isn’t about endings — it’s about setting the stage for next year’s growth. A few hours spent planting now will reward you with a garden bursting with life and colour come spring.



So pull on your wellies, breathe in that unmistakable autumn air, and get planting.

