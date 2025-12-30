A MAN has been arrested and a quantity of drugs seized after a vehicle pursuit which started in South Belfast.

At around 9.15pm, officers were attending a report in the Antrim area when they observed a white Audi A4 acting suspiciously.

A short time later, the same vehicle was reported to have been seen breaching a red light in the Broadway roundabout, before performing a U-turn on the Donegall Road.

Police pursued the vehicle, which continued to drive in an erratic manner on the M2 country-bound, swerving on to the hard shoulder to undertake vehicles.

It also swerved at a police vehicle, narrowly avoiding a collision. Officers continued to pursue the car after it exited the motorway, and it later crashed into a field at the junction of the Moat Road and the Cherryhill Road, near Templepatrick.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs together with drugs paraphernalia, a passport, and mobile phones were also located inside the vehicle by police.

A man aged in his 40s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including failing to stop for police, driving whilst unfit through drunk or drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

Sergeant Wallace said: “Anyone who might have any information which could help us, including mobile or dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1419 of 29/12/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."